Jane The Virgin has always been a show about those warm fuzzies you only get by falling truly, madly, deeply in love, visualized in the show by literal glowing lights in someone’s heart. But, the telenovela-flavored drama finally switches up that adorable signature trope for something much sexier in "Chapter Fifty-Nine."
Jane (Gina Rodriguez) ditches her heart glow for a vagina glow after seeing her soap star dad’s impossibly six-packed new co-star, Fabian (Francisco San Martin). The choice couldn’t have been more perfect for Jane the character and Jane the CW series.
When we first meet Jane, a lot of her storyline is about figuring out true love. The romance novelist is engaged to her perfect boyfriend Michael (Brett Dier). Complications understandably arise when she's accidentally inseminated with the sperm of her former crush, rich playboy Rafael (Justin Baldoni). Jane ping-pongs between her two amazing options for a season-and-a-half until she finally settles on Michael, and the perfect couple has the perfect wedding.
Then, Michael dies. Jane’s entire romantic world is turned upside down until three years later, when we arrive at "Chapter Fifty-Nine." After years of grieving, the single mom is finally prepared to start thinking about dating. The widow immediately starts on the same True Love Path as before and goes on her first post-Michael date with his former partner, Dennis (Christopher Allen).
Things go terribly since the pair mostly wants to talk about the biggest thing they have in common: the late, great Michael. It’s so awkward, Jane runs away screaming "bathroom emergency" when Dennis goes in for a kiss.
That’s where Fabian comes in. Jane sees the shirtless, glistening hottie after her awful date and immediately feels turned on in a way she didn’t with Dennis, or at really any other point in her life.
Because Jane was a virgin until marrying Michael, she never acted on any purely sexual desires before. Sex without matrimonially committed love was made to be a terrifying thing for Jane, as we can see from the "ruined flower" metaphor her grandma drilled into her brain throughout childhood. It was so traumatizing, Jane couldn’t stop crying after losing her virginity to her own beloved husband.
That vagina glow is a huge step for Jane, since she is both realizing her own completely normal sexual needs and moving on from Michael. It’s also the best way for Jane to deal with its main character’s grief.
It would feel out of character for Jane to immediately fall for someone the moment she’s done mourning the loss of her apparent soul mate. In this way, Jane can explore an entirely new side to its heroine now that she’s had sex and is ready to have some new experiences in the bedroom. Even if Jane and Fabian don't have sex, this storyline is already a welcome change for TV's favorite ex-virgin.
Jane killed Michael off to create new adventures for its girl and there’s no bigger one than Jane following her glowing vagina (and only her glowing vagina) for once.
