Living in the age of peak TV, we've started to get greedy. We expect more from our favorite shows. From finales in particular, whether for a midseason hiatus, the end of a season, or the culmination of an entire series (gasp!), viewers want (and expect) something extra. For season finales, we need something to hold us over until the show returns. For series endings, the stakes are even higher. That ultimate episode hopefully brings the whole, sprawling story to a satisfying conclusion.Now, what qualifies as satisfying is highly debatable. (People are still talking about the finales of The Sopranos and How I Met Your Mother.) In that spirit, we've collected some of the most talked-about finales from 2016. From Game of Thrones to Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, it was quite a year in TV.Beware: There are spoilers ahead.