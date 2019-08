How The Jane The Virgin Finale Gave Us The Happily Ever After We Deserve

Jane, however, was able to soldier on and give us a Latinx rom-com hero in world where Jennifer Lopez was previously the only one allowed to fill that space. By centering Jane around, well, Jane we saw a love story through a distinctly different perspective than series like Girls and New Girl. It was one where we were forced to ask how Catholicism, a guiding light in many Latinx households, can affect someone's views on love and sex long past childhood (“Look at the flower in your hand … now crumple it up”). Over the last five seasons, Jane has tackled everything from immigration and motherhood to body image and Cuban sandwiches through one very specific, often ignored lens. And the series did it while crafting countless crime lord capers to keep us on our toes.