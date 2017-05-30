Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Suffering From Anxiety

Gina Rodriguez isn't afraid to get real about her battle with anxiety. The Jane the Virgin star shared a moving Instagram post on Friday explaining her experience and encouraging other anxiety sufferers to stay strong.
"My beautiful friend @antonsoggiu came to visit from Norway and he included me in his magical art. TEN SECOND PORTRAITS. It's always great to be in front of his lens but this time it was just me," Rodriguez wrote in the video caption. "Bare and exposed in the streets of la. No makeup. No styling. Just me."
The 10-second portrait shows the actress standing outside in Los Angeles, makeup-free and wearing a Yankees cap and a bomber jacket. She's grinning and is clearly happy to participate in her friend's project, but she also bites her lip nervously in the clip.
My beautiful friend @antonsoggiu came to visit from Norway and he included me in his magical art. TEN SECOND PORTRAITS. It's always great to be in front of his lens but this time it was just me. Bare and exposed in the streets of la. No makeup. No styling. Just me. I suffer from anxiety. And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her it's ok to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail. I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me. Puro Gina.
It's great to see Rodriguez speaking so honestly about her experience. Too often, there can be a stigma around discussing mental health issues. But Rodriguez's statement that "there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety" is on point. Hopefully, her post will inspire others to speak out about their own experience, and to get treatment if they need it.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
