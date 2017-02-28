Jane’s so ready to get her book edited and printed, but she’s not ready to change the story. And she’s not prepared for a frat bro to tell her what to do with her beloved characters. I love how this episode used the historical fiction narrations. The costumes were so fun and seeing Rafael and Xo kiss was really, really gross. So glad Jane took it out of there. Jane also thinks she’s ready to take on the school moms. But she’s not. She’s a little overconfident in her assumptions, and alienates everyone. But I’m glad this storyline wrapped in this episode. It’s important to see mom storylines in TV, but this kind has been done, and the writers played this out well by making Mateo’s behavior the catalyst for it: not just a mean mom at Mateo’s school being mean to Jane.