Gina Rodriguez had the best night ever and she has the photo to prove it. Last night, the Jane The Virgin star appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which would be exciting on its own, but Rodriguez also got a chance to hang out with Brad Pitt. Honestly, the Instagram photo she shared makes the case once again that stars are just like us. Namely, they get starstruck over incredibly talented and attractive actors.
"Prom Pic with Brad Pitt," Rodriguez captioned the amazing photo that has her holding hands with the actor. "No biggie."
Rodriguez may have been trying to play it cool, but she can't fool us. That big toothy grin on her face reveals just how excited she was to take this photo. Can you really blame the girl? No, you just can't.
Advertisement
While Rodriguez appeared with Colbert to talk about Jane The Virgin and her new role as another virgin — Mary — Pitt was making his first post-divorce TV appearance to promote his Netflix movie War Machine. Pitt also had a little fun getting philosophical with the host for the recurring Late Show segment "Big Questions with Even Bigger Stars."
Sure, Rodriguez got to hold hands with Pitt, but Colbert got to share a blanket with the star and make dad jokes and Fight Club references. “Do you think anyone can ever truly know themselves?” Colbert asked Pitt, only to have him respond, “Doesn’t matter, in the end, it turns out we were all Edward Norton the whole time.”
Pitt was being funny, but as we learned from his recent GQ profile the 53-year-old actor isn't afraid to get deep or even break our hearts a little with quotes about sculpting, his kids and his search for happiness.
"It's an elusive thing," Pitt told GQ of moving on after divorce. "It's been a more painful week than normal—just certain things have come up—but I see joy out the window, and I can see the silhouette of palms and an expression on one of my kids' faces, a parting smile, or finding some, you know, moment of bliss with the clay."
We can't lie, the photos Pitt took for GQ definitely give us a moment of bliss and we have a feeling Rodriguez would agree.
Advertisement