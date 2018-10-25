While Betty figures out if the farm has a connection to the Gargoyle King — and therefore the suicides of Dilton Doiley (Major Curda) and Ben Button (Moses Thiessen) — Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) plays his first game of D&D with Ethel, who arrives to the bunker-set game in full princess regalia. To quote my father, Ethel is a trip. In order to win the G&G rule book, which is possibly the only way to crack the suicide case, Ethel makes Jug drink from one of two chalices. This is how both Dilton and Ben died. Jughead picks the right cup, and Ethel willfully chugs the one filled with poison when Jughead isn’t paying attention. Hence, Ethel’s end-of-episode hospitalization. Jughead flees Dilton’s G&G bunker with a dying Ethel and the rule book.