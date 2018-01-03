If you were super bummed by the reveal that janitor Svenson (Cameron McDonald) was actually Riverdale's Black Hood, well, it looks like that... might not be true at all. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa just dropped a major clue that suggests the Black Hood might still be alive... which Svenson definitely is not.
In the season 2 Christmas episode "Silent Night, Deadly Night," it was revealed that Svenson (a.k.a. Joseph Conway) was the one behind the Black Hood attacks as a "penance" of sorts for naming the wrong man as his family's murderer. Some fans thought that motive made absolutely zero sense — umm, why would someone so torn up about being the cause of an innocent man's death go on to shoot a bunch of teenagers? — and were convinced Riverdale was pulling a bait-and-switch. After all, a stalker was already snapping photos of Archie (K.J. Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) in the episode's final moments.
Now, Aguirre-Sacasa has dropped a major tease for Riverdale's January 17 return on Twitter — and Black Hood truthers should be very pleased.
"If the Black Hood is dead, then who the hell is upstairs? HINT: It ain’t Chic," wrote the TV writer, referring to Betty's long-lost brother to be played by Hart Denton. "15 days to a new ep of #Riverdale…"
If the Black Hood is dead, then who the hell is upstairs? HINT: It ain’t Chic. 15 days to a new ep of #Riverdale… pic.twitter.com/9QOdNQEnPz— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 3, 2018
Of course, Aguirre-Sacasa could just be teasings its ever-theorizing audience. The writer did tell TVLine in an interview after the midseason finale that "the Black Hood saga, as [Riverdale has] been playing it, is over."
That could mean we all need to suck it up and realize Svenson is the man behind the mask... or it could mean that whoever really committed the killer's crimes is taking a new approach.
Either way, bring on more Riverdale: I can't wait to see who is really upstairs.
