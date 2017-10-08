Ever since fans learned that Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) has a long-lost brother, fans have speculated about when we would see the character pop up on Riverdale — and who would play him.
Earlier this week, spoilers from TVLine stated that we would see Betty's bro midway through The CW series' second season, and now, we now know exactly what he'll look like. According to TVLine, Hart Denton has been cast as Chic on Riverdale, and man, those Cooper genes are strong.
Or, rather, the casting department on Riverdale is spectacular, because they found an actor who would look perfect in a Cooper family photo.
Denton only has two credits on his IMDb page so far: He had a role in this year's film Fun Mom Dinner, starring Molly Shannon, Toni Collette, and Katie Aselton, as well as a role on the Lethal Weapon TV series in 2016.
While Denton has scored a very buzzy role on Riverdale, his background is in modeling — err, Instagram modeling, at least. His 'gram is so beautifully curated, I can't wait until he posts brother-sister selfies with Reinhart.
"lizard impersonation," writes Denton on one perfectly-filtered pic.
"I come from a long line of preachers and farmers," the actor writes while rocking a wide-brimmed hat.
One theory? That Denton's Chic will show up during the show's reported Christmas episode. That episode — creepily titled "Silent Night, Deadly Night," after the 1984 film — would be the midway point of the show's second season, which premieres on October 11. And what's Christmas without a little family reunion, right?
Will this "blonde Adonis" (in Veronica's words) blend in seamlessly with his biological family? Possibly, but on Riverdale, nothing is quite as it seems...and I doubt Chic is, either.
