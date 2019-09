Chic, like most of the other characters on Riverdale has a place in the Archie Comics universe, though his backstory is already wildly different. For one thing, he's definitely a Cooper, one who, according to the (short) official Archie Comics' Wiki page for the character, Betty's cat Caramel has an affinity for. He's also apparently a "secret agent for the government," which somewhat explains his absence in many of the comics.