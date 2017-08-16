American Horror Story: Riverdale?
A new spoiler from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa proves that season 2 of the CW series is going to be seriously creepy.
The pilot of Riverdale opened with the discovery of the body of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) and ended with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) bleeding out on the floor of Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, so it's not like the show was ever soft. However, I don't think any fan expected it to go full-on creepypasta, which is what it Aguirre-Sacasa is teasing on his Twitter account.
The showrunner took to the social media platform to share one insanely unsettling photo, which seems to be a child's drawing of a young Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jason. Also in the pic? Someone called "The Sugar Man" who totally resembles Millennial bogeyman, Slenderman.
"Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming," the TV writer warns fans.
Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming… pic.twitter.com/WkPSHQnt6N— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 16, 2017
Could Sugar Man be Riverdale's new villain? It's quite possible — he certainly doesn't look happy in the above drawing. And why is he holding a bag of sugar? Could it have some connection to the maple syrup blood feud the Blossom and Cooper family became wrapped up in?
Fans have plenty of theories.
"Sugar= white stuff, white stuff=drugs, Sugarman=sells sugar, Sugarman=sells drugs," wrote one fan in response to the image. Could the deceased Cliff Blossom (Barclay Hope) actually be the bogeyman? He did sell drugs...
Sugar= white stuff— Bedhead14 (@OntheLoose003) August 16, 2017
White stuff=drugs
Sugarman=sells sugar
Sugarman=sells drugs
Another suggested that the Sugar Man would be a part of a Halloween special:
a Halloween episode maybe? pic.twitter.com/XtEirvx9WK— Bernadeth Gonzales ♡ (@ibernadeth) August 16, 2017
One fan has a rather terrifying idea for how Sugar Man will connect to Riverdale, writing:
"He lives off the sugary maple syrup-infused blood of Riverdale children #Sugarman"
He lives off the sugary maple syrup-infused blood of Riverdale children #Sugarman ??— BrooklynBrimstone (@BrooklynBstone) August 16, 2017
Stay safe, Riverdale.
