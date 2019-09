With the new season right around the corner (it's coming back October 11, ya'll!), you may be wondering what's to become of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones. When we last left the self-proclaimed weirdo, his dad, F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) had just been thrown in prison for covering up a murder, and Jughead was sent to live with a foster family on the Southside, separating him from his love Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).