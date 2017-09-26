With the new season right around the corner (it's coming back October 11, ya'll!), you may be wondering what's to become of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones. When we last left the self-proclaimed weirdo, his dad, F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) had just been thrown in prison for covering up a murder, and Jughead was sent to live with a foster family on the Southside, separating him from his love Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart).
But before you get too upset about this father-son separation, the official Archie Comics Twitter account may have just spilled the tea on what's to become of the Jughead's Southside Serpent father. Per Seventeen, the Archie Comics' account just shared a very telling photo of the Jones men, one of whom is donning an apron, bowtie, and nametag.
"Well, well, well. Look who it is...#Riverdale Season 2 premieres Oct 11 on The CW!" teased the Twitter account.
Well, well, well. Look who it is...#Riverdale Season 2 premieres Oct 11 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/HZyTBYVFkS— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) September 25, 2017
We've seen F.P.'s uniform before, just never on the leather jacket-donning dad. It looks like he is now working at Pop's Chock-Lit Shoppe, the very same place where Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was shot in the show's epic season 1 finale.
It's inevitable that we'll be seeing more of F.P. this season, as Ulrich, previously of '90s movies fame, has been promoted to a series regular. There's only so many scenes one can write of Jughead talking to his dad from behind prison bars, so it's good news for everyone that F.P. eventually makes it back to Riverdale (and into a more clean-cut job).
However, only time will tell how — or when — F.P. will make his grand return. Hopefully, when he does, he'll be able to bring Jughead back from the Southside.
