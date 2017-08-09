Aside from the whole "Is Fred Andrews alive?" thing, the Riverdale finale also included some major drama for Bughead. It turns out, our favorite Riverdale loner might be sent to a different high school.
To jog your memory: Fred (Luke Perry) apparently had a DUI in his past, after Archie's mom moved to Chicago. And because of that, Child Protective Services didn't see him as a fit guardian for Jughead (Cole Sprouse), even though he's been living with the Andrews family for some time now. Instead, they want Juggie to live with a foster family — which would also mean transferring to a high school on the south side of town.
Oh, and Jughead might be a member of the Southside Serpents now.
But what if none of that happened — and there was another way for Jughead to stay at Riverdale High? According to this deleted scene, that might have happened. In the clip that didn't make the cut, Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Hal (Lochlyn Munro) ask Jughead to live with them. (Polly (Tiera Skovbye) is by their side, too, so it's safe to say she's finally coming home as well.)
Obviously, this didn't end up happening. And it's probably the best for Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's relationship. Sure, they wouldn't be siblings — but it would still be pretty weird to have the same legal guardians.
The best part of the scene, though, is the last line Alice says to the two of them. When Betty asks if the Social Services would approve of their proposal, she has the most Alice response.
"Of course they would, Betty. We're the perfect family — or haven't you heard?" Alice says to her daughter.
Aside from the fact that this is nowhere close to something anyone would say in real life, it's just so deliciously Riverdale. The Coopers, obviously, are far from the "perfect family," despite their desperate attempts at keeping up appearances. Still, Jughead's new life outside Riverdale High will make for some great storylines next season.
