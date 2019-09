Ever since the first season of Riverdale wrapped up back in May, we have been anxiously counting down the days until we could get more drama, mystery, and milkshakes from Pop’s Diner , but one member of the cast just released new details about the show’s second season that has taken our excitement to a whole new level of uncontrollable. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , Camila Mendes, who portrays Veronica on the show, explained that things are about to get quite steamy between her character and Archie.