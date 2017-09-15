Ever since the first season of Riverdale wrapped up back in May, we have been anxiously counting down the days until we could get more drama, mystery, and milkshakes from Pop’s Diner, but one member of the cast just released new details about the show’s second season that has taken our excitement to a whole new level of uncontrollable. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Camila Mendes, who portrays Veronica on the show, explained that things are about to get quite steamy between her character and Archie.
According to Mendes, the spark between Archie, who is played by KJ Apa, and Veronica is about to get a whole lot hotter, which makes sense as many of us remember how intense teenage passion can feel, even if we weren't dealing with murders on the side like these two. Mendes explained, "We’re even more sexual now. Death brings out certain passions or thirst for life. So they’ve definitely been friskier." Good thing she's got that Pussycat costume.
Advertisement
The actresses pronouncement that Riverdale is going to get seriously salacious was backed up by a promo for season 2 that was released earlier this week. The trailer teased us with a shot of Archie and Veronica together in the shower, which had me fanning myself just a little bit.
However, if you were worried that this hot new relationship was only going to be about getting it on, without adding much to the story, Mendes reassures us that is definitely not the case. She told EW, "I think now because of all this darkness and stuff in Archie’s life and Veronica’s as well, their relationship does feel more grounded. It has more substance than just physical." Substance and sex? What a truly perfect combo.
Advertisement