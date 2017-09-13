Remember when the biggest thing that Archie (K.J. Apa) had on his mind was balancing football and songwriting? That's laughable compared to the drama that the iconic character is grappling with during Riverdale's upcoming season.
Thanks to a just-released promo for season 2 of Riverdale, we know that Archie will find himself entangled with the seedy underbelly of small-town America. Fortunately, he'll have a steamy scene with Veronica (Camila Mendes) that should take his mind off of it...at least for a little bit.
When we last left the Riverdale squad, Fred (Luke Perry) had just been shot by a masked man and, apparently, it was no robbery gone awry. As Jughead (Cole Sprouse) says in the narration, "people have grudges," and it looks like Fred might be on the receiving end of one. Will Fred survive the season so that he can find the shooter and bring him to justice, or is something even more sinister going down in Riverdale than anyone could predict?
Okay, so the crime element of the series is cool, but let's talk about something hot: the chemistry between Archie and Veronica. Though I'm pretty sure that wedding we get a sneak peek of in the new promo (which features Veronica in a white dress and Molly Ringwald's Mary Andrews winking at the camera) is some sort of dream sequence, that sexy shower scene looks like it could be the real deal.
Oh, you crazy CW teens! Check out the scene for yourself below.
Archie and Veronica certainly seem hot and heavy in this promo, but let's not forget that Veronica's bad boy ex, Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips), is also coming to town to stir the pot and, quite possibly, worm his way into Ronnie's heart.
Good luck, season 2 Archie. You're going to need it.
