When we last left the Riverdale squad, Fred (Luke Perry) had just been shot by a masked man and, apparently, it was no robbery gone awry. As Jughead (Cole Sprouse) says in the narration, "people have grudges," and it looks like Fred might be on the receiving end of one. Will Fred survive the season so that he can find the shooter and bring him to justice, or is something even more sinister going down in Riverdale than anyone could predict?