While it's unclear exactly how Veronica got a place in the Pussycats — perhaps Josie needed someone who could take the low notes? — a synopsis from The CW teases that Veronica was originally supposed to perform with Archie (K.J. Apa) for the redhead's very first live performance. Unfortunately for V, Archie recruits Val (Hayley Law) instead. (Oh my God, does this mean we're finally going to find out if Archie is actually good at this whole music thing?!? I refuse to take ever-sketchy Grundy's word on it.)