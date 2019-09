If there's one thing Riverdale needs more of, it's music from Josie and the Pussycats. (Got that, Riverdale? It's more Pussycats, way less Ms. Grundy.) Fortunately, Thursday's episode "Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!" is making our souls sing with another number from Riverdale High's most celebrated songstresses. Josie and the Pussycats will perform at the Riverdale variety show, but the trio looks a little bit different this week. That's because Veronica (Camila Mendes) has been added to Josie's (Ashleigh Murray) squad, and is even donning a catsuit to perform a cover of Donna Summer's icon disco tune "I Feel Love." Who would have thought we'd see our pearl-loving V in cheetah print?