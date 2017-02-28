If there's one thing Riverdale needs more of, it's music from Josie and the Pussycats. (Got that, Riverdale? It's more Pussycats, way less Ms. Grundy.) Fortunately, Thursday's episode "Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!" is making our souls sing with another number from Riverdale High's most celebrated songstresses. Josie and the Pussycats will perform at the Riverdale variety show, but the trio looks a little bit different this week. That's because Veronica (Camila Mendes) has been added to Josie's (Ashleigh Murray) squad, and is even donning a catsuit to perform a cover of Donna Summer's icon disco tune "I Feel Love." Who would have thought we'd see our pearl-loving V in cheetah print?
While it's unclear exactly how Veronica got a place in the Pussycats — perhaps Josie needed someone who could take the low notes? — a synopsis from The CW teases that Veronica was originally supposed to perform with Archie (K.J. Apa) for the redhead's very first live performance. Unfortunately for V, Archie recruits Val (Hayley Law) instead. (Oh my God, does this mean we're finally going to find out if Archie is actually good at this whole music thing?!? I refuse to take ever-sketchy Grundy's word on it.)
I'm pretty surprised that Josie would allow Veronica in the group — or keep Val in the group despite her plans to perform alongside Archie. Maybe there's more to the variety show act than meets the eye — the pitch-perfect performance may not reveal any drama, but that doesn't mean it didn't exist.
If drama isn't in the air, romance certainly is: Archie is definitely making eyes at Val from backstage, while Archie's dad Fred (Luke Perry) and Veronica's mom Hermione (Marisol Nichols) are cozying up in the audience. Hmm... something tells me that these pairs won't stay "just friends" for long, no matter how complicated their relationships make things for everyone else.
Keep the music coming, Pussycats.
