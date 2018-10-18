This is when our first cult, The Farm, comes smashing into whatever is going on with the Gargoyle King. The Farm "first daughter" Evelyn is in the very room where Ethel has her seizure, and watches creepily as Betty and Jughead attempt to get help. We also know that Evelyn was present the night Betty had her seizure (back when the babies floated), so is Evelyn doing something to cause this? And if so, is she connected to the Gargoyle King, to Ethel, and to whatever really happened to Dilton and Ben?