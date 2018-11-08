We only hear from Teen Hiram two more times in the episode. The first time arrives when all 10 of the RHS G&G players meet to figure out what happened to Featherhead and ultimately decide to destroy the game. Hiram is the one who reminds the group Alice is the only person who saw Featherhead before his murder. The second time Hiram pipes up is when Riverdale shows us Hermione choosing a life with her future law-breaking husband, rather than Fred and any wishes her hard-working mom may have had. Hiram gives Hermione a pearl necklace, much like the one Veronica will one day wear.