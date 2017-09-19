Welcome to Riverdale, Hiram Lodge!
Entertainment Weekly has our first photo of Veronica's father on season 2 of Riverdale, and it seems that prison treated the elusive, corrupt businessman quite nicely. (Check out the pic over at Entertainment Weekly.)
Portrayed by Mark Consuelos, Hiram looks every bit a dapper dad next to his wife, Hermione (Marisol Nichols), who, up until about five minutes ago, was hooking up with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). In the new photo, however, the pair appear to be a united front — Hermione even has her arm linked around Hiram's — which may mean they are officially past their marital hurdles of season 1.
Advertisement
In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Consuelos stated that Hiram's motives are actually pretty pure...err, kind of.
"He loves loves loves his family and he’s fiercely protective over all of that and anything that has anything to do or comes into contact with his family," he revealed to the outlet. "Also, he probably loves power a little bit too. He’s enamored with that."
Though fans did not see Hiram at all throughout the season, his presence was definitely felt. Veronica (Camila Mendes) was so convinced that her dad had something to do with the murder of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) that her incessant mentioning of him became a meme.
"me to the bee: this is because of my dad, isn't it? my father hiram lodge paid u to do that," joked Mendes on Twitter.
me to the bee: this is because of my dad, isn't it? my father hiram lodge paid u to do that pic.twitter.com/f7aBF9Hjj0— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) July 27, 2017
Hiram is one dad fans are definitely curious about — though could his presence suggest that Fred – a.k.a. the only good parent in Riverdale – is a goner? The last we saw of Archie's (K.J. Apa) dad, he was bleeding on the floor of Pop's Diner.
Here's hoping Fred survives in order to have a proper showdown with Hiram...because, let's be honest, we're all eagerly awaiting that.
Advertisement