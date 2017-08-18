It should come as zero surprise to anyone with eyes that Riverdale's K.J. Apa works out. (Let's just say The CW series really likes to include scenes where he can take his shirt off.) However, Archie's alter-ego won't settle for merely exercising for his own benefit: He wants to help out his co-stars whenever he can by moonlighting as their personal trainer.
Okay, so I doubt Apa is being paid for this, but he's certainly willing to give advice on toning up whenever his friends are in need. In his new Instagram video, Apa revealed that he's training Charles Melton, who was recast as Reggie when Ross Butler became unavailable to do the show's second season.
Rocking an Equinox tee, the Australian actor — who also starred in A Dog's Purpose — gave some insight to his fans on how he likes to train his new recruits.
"Watch closely. A perfect example of someone who clearly needs to drop the weight and focus on form," Apa wrote in his caption. "It's pretty obvious that Charles here has no idea what he's doing but that's where I come into play. Something to remember with this leg exercise is to make sure traps are nice and tight and shoulder blades are as far apart as possible. Don't be afraid to get up and close with your clients when you see them struggling. Shot @actiongaskin for the inspiration. Chur."
Melton doesn't really need any help "getting in shape." He and Apa have posted evidence of their gym workouts before, and let's just say new Reggie is just as buff as his rival Archie is. Also in fighting shape is Riverdale newcomer Mark Consuelos, who also hit the gym with the duo.
While I'm hoping Riverdale has a long life on the air, it's nice to know that Apa has a career backup plan.
