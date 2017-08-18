"Watch closely. A perfect example of someone who clearly needs to drop the weight and focus on form," Apa wrote in his caption. "It's pretty obvious that Charles here has no idea what he's doing but that's where I come into play. Something to remember with this leg exercise is to make sure traps are nice and tight and shoulder blades are as far apart as possible. Don't be afraid to get up and close with your clients when you see them struggling. Shot @actiongaskin for the inspiration. Chur."