Kelly Ripa's back on TV, and we can all breathe a sigh of relief. Yes, even you, Michael Strahan.
The TV host returned to Live! With Kelly and Michael this morning for the first time since Strahan announced he would be leaving the show for a spot on Good Morning America. The crowd gave Ripa, who visited Turks and Caicos with her family last week, a standing ovation as she strode out hand-in-hand with her departing co-host.
"Our long national nightmare is over," she joked. "Look, I am fairly certain that there are trained professional snipers with tranquilizer darts in case I drift too far off message.
"I want to honestly and sincerely thank you for welcoming me back to the show," she added. "The show of support to this bizarre time has been overwhelming. I needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts... I always speak from the heart so I didn't want to come out here and say something I regret."
Ripa, who called the show a "second home," also congratulated Strahan on his new career opportunity, saying she couldn't be "prouder." He responded by saying he was "so happy" to have her back.
Watch her statements in full below. Can everything please just go back to normal?
