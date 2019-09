Kelly Ripa will indeed be back to Live! with Kelly and Michael on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the morning show host confirmed her imminent return via an email sent to the show's staff late Friday night"(Sorry for this late Friday night email)," she began her note to the Live! staff. "I wanted to thank you all for giving me the time to process this new information. Your kindness, support, and love has overwhelmed me. We are a family and I look forward to seeing you all on Tuesday morning. Love, Kelly."Unfortunately for Ripa, this was not the first time she was reportedly blindsided by a Live! co-star's surprise departure announcement. In fact, she predicted this recent turn of events two years ago, when Strahan first started guest-hosting on Good Morning America — but ABC executives ignored her. All of this makes taking a couple days away from the spotlight to process these sudden and very public changes seem more than reasonable.