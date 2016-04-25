Andy Cohen came out swinging for his best friend Kelly Ripa on Monday. Last week, Michael Strahan blindsided Ripa with the news that he was leaving Live! with Kelly & Michael for Good Morning America after four years of co-hosting. Today, Cohen took up the issue on his Sirius XM Radio show. Cohen said he finds the situation unfortunate, calling the whole thing "a big, bad breakup" between two people who had "such great chemistry."
While he praised both Ripa and Strahan for their talent, he said he found Strahan's decision ill-advised. “The thing that no one is talking about is, to me, is that the job of co-hosting Live! is the greatest job in TV...a job you take, and you take it for life." He continued, "So I can’t get over that he left Live! where he was co-hosting Live! with Kelly & Michael. Your name is in the freakin’ title! You can spend your life here! You can spend 15 years here and make serious bank, by the way. And still do GMA twice a week or do [The $100,000] Pyramid, or whatever else he’s doing."
Oh, but Cohen wasn't done blasting Strahan's career choice. "He left and went to GMA. He is now one of five people sitting at that crowded anchor desk,” he continued. “It’s like 18 co-anchors, and here’s my thing: What happens if the ratings don’t go up? What happens if there’s not a pickup? Then what’s going to happen to that sweet man? Honestly! Because by then, she’ll have a new co-host. I don’t know. I just don’t see how you leave the greatest team in TV to be one of five people." Wow. Think Strahan is second-guessing his decision right now? Wouldn't be surprised.
