While he praised both Ripa and Strahan for their talent, he said he found Strahan's decision ill-advised. “The thing that no one is talking about is, to me, is that the job of co-hosting Live! is the greatest job in TV...a job you take, and you take it for life." He continued, "So I can’t get over that he left Live! where he was co-hosting Live! with Kelly & Michael. Your name is in the freakin’ title! You can spend your life here! You can spend 15 years here and make serious bank, by the way. And still do GMA twice a week or do [The $100,000] Pyramid, or whatever else he’s doing."