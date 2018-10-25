If Archie and Veronica were going strong right now, there would be no reason to suspect a Roggie coupling in the future. But, they’re not. Even KJ Apa himself admits Varchie has been weakened by Archie's imprisonment. “Their relationship is put to the test … with [Archie] in juvie and not being able to see her, and with her focusing on her own stuff that she has going on, it’s inevitable for… ” Archie’s portrayer told reporters at New York Comic Con before trailing off with a hand gesture. The unsaid suggestion was the “inevitable,” to use Apa’s word, is some sort of romantic catastrophe for Veronica and Archie.