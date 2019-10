According to colorist Ryan Trygstad , who works with stars like Lucy Boynton and Jessica Chastain, finding the right tone is actually intuitive. "You have cinnamon in your cupboard, so it's easy to visualize that warm golden-brown color," Trygstad says, adding that fall is the perfect time to try it out. "You can keep any light strands, like your post-summer ombré or blonde balayage , then blend red-bronze tones throughout. The result is a full-bodied shade that's warm, dimensional, and reflective."