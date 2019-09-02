This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color

When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with the knockout celebrity endorsements — Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Kate Bosworth — only increasing with the transition into autumn, the trend towards red is still on the up and up.
According to in-the-know colorists, red hair is in high demand in every shade way, from vibrant copper to strawberry blonde highlights. However, our favorite iteration for fall 2019 is the most dimensional take on auburn we've seen. With hints of orange, caramel, and gold, the tone calls to mind a glazed gingerbread cookie, making it so appropriate for the season. It's also pretty easy to get in the salon. “One of the reasons this shade is becoming so popular is because it’s deep enough that you don’t have to heavily lighten the hair when taking it auburn," colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding explains.
Read on to see the fiery chic color up close, on a range of different hair textures, and pick up pro tips on exactly how to go your perfect faux red for fall — or, if you love it, forever.