This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color

According to in-the-know colorists, red hair is in high demand in every shade way, from vibrant copper to strawberry blonde highlights . However, our favorite iteration for fall 2019 is the most dimensional take on auburn we've seen. With hints of orange, caramel, and gold, the tone calls to mind a glazed gingerbread cookie, making it so appropriate for the season. It's also pretty easy to get in the salon. “One of the reasons this shade is becoming so popular is because it’s deep enough that you don’t have to heavily lighten the hair when taking it auburn," colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding explains.