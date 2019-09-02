This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Colour

Colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding tells us that auburn color can work on any base shade, but is easiest for those with blonde or medium-brown hair. “One of the reasons this shade is becoming so popular is because it’s deep enough that you don’t have to heavily lighten the hair when taking it auburn," Kaeding explains.



Stylist tip: "To achieve this shade, ask your colorist to add toner or deposit an auburn color [[does this mean bleaching or is this more for blondes? I think we should add a sentence here that mentions you can also bleach hair to get an auburn tone if your hair is darker to emphasize that this can be done on anyone. It will lead well into your next slide.]] over your base," Kaeding recommends. “The technique will differ based on how light or dark your natural hair color is."