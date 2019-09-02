Story from Hair

This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Colour

Megan Decker
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-colour trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with the knockout celebrity endorsements — Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Kate Bosworth — only increasing with the transition into autumn, the trend towards red is still on the up and up.
According to in-the-know colourists, red hair is in high demand in every shade way, from vibrant copper to melted caramel highlights. However, our favourite iteration for autumn 2019 is the most dimensional take on auburn we've seen. With hints of orange, caramel, and gold, the tone calls to mind a glazed gingerbread cookie, making it so appropriate for the season. It's also pretty easy to get in the salon. “One of the reasons this shade is becoming so popular is because it’s deep enough that you don’t have to heavily lighten the hair when taking it auburn," colourist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding explains.
Advertisement
Read on to see the fiery chic colour up close, on a range of different hair textures, and pick up pro tips on exactly how to go your perfect faux red for autumn — or, if you love it, forever.
1 of 7
It's easy to see the difference between a brassy orange and a shiny vibrant auburn, but it's a fine line to walk when applying the colour. Colourist Chad Kenyon tells us that the key is to find those warm reds that complement your root colour and infuse them into your natural hair via balayage.

Stylist tip: "For a well-blended look, tell your colourist to leave your base colour as is, and then customise a balayage of auburn tones," Kenyon recommends. "I like to go a few shades lighter around the face frame and ends, then deliver a multidimensional effect by glossing and toning the balayage-d highlights with a few different formulas."
Related Stories
These Bald Women Prove Hair Does Not Define Us
The Cool Hair Colour Trends Set To Take Over 2019
Shaving My Hair Off As A Fat Woman Was Terrifying
2 of 7
For a subtle take, you can lift a naturally dark base to a pale brown shade with golden red undertones. The result is a warm red-brown that's the quintessential gingerbread colour.

Stylist tip: "I always recommend colourists use Olaplex No. 1 when they are lifting the hair lighter, especially with a single process," says Kenyon. "It ensures that the hair shaft remains strong and the colour stays radiant."
Advertisement
3 of 7
Whether you skew more towards a bronze orange or a darker copper red, any auburn tone makes a bold statement. After you've sourced your inspiration images and achieved your dream shade with your colourist, the hard part is keeping your tone bright and shiny.

Stylist tip: Colorist Liv Virden, out of L.A's Nova Arts Salon, tells us the red maintenance starts in the shower with a colour-safe shampoo. "Reds are quick to fade, so I tell my clients to purchase the Davines Copper conditioner or the Golden conditioner to keep the tone fresh between appointments."
4 of 7
Emma Stone's colourist, Tracey Cunningham, also works with actress and faux redhead Zoey Deutch. Cunningham explains that her secret to achieving that gorgeous, rusted auburn glow is to keep the base neutral, not too warm.

Stylist tip: "When I do a red that starts at the roots, I use a tone that's half neutral and half copper or red," she explains. "That way the tone stays grounded and the roots don't look hot, but instead read as natural."
5 of 7
If you have long, curly hair, this is the perfect example of a golden auburn to bring to your colourist. It's soft, shiny, and vibrant, all at once.

Stylist tip: "I tell my clients to come in for a Redken Shades EQ Gloss in-between visits to refresh the auburn colour and add some condition and shine,” says colourist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding. A gloss every month or so will work wonders to revive the highlights in your colour.
6 of 7
Colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding tells us that auburn color can work on any base shade, but is easiest for those with blonde or medium-brown hair. “One of the reasons this shade is becoming so popular is because it’s deep enough that you don’t have to heavily lighten the hair when taking it auburn," Kaeding explains.

Stylist tip: "To achieve this shade, ask your colorist to add toner or deposit an auburn color [[does this mean bleaching or is this more for blondes? I think we should add a sentence here that mentions you can also bleach hair to get an auburn tone if your hair is darker to emphasize that this can be done on anyone. It will lead well into your next slide.]] over your base," Kaeding recommends. “The technique will differ based on how light or dark your natural hair color is."
7 of 7
Advertisement