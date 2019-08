The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Autumn

The Claw-Clip Bun

Celebrity stylist Cash Lawless loves the ease and effortless look of the claw-clip bun, which he refers to as, “nothing hair."Stylist tip: By "nothing" he means that the clip allows for any hair texture to be tossed up and secured in this laid-back look that feels fresh and will look different on everyone. Plus the clip itself is cheap, a fun '90s throwback . Need further convincing? Kaia Gerber is a fan.