The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

The Elevated Topknot



Celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha recently gave actress Logan Browning this structural bun she calls, "the curly topknot." It's further proof that updos can be simple and maintain the integrity of your curls.



Stylist tip: "Messy curls and ringlets that aren't too polished are cool," says Mia Emilio, a stylist at NYC's Devachen Salon. "This is an easy, messy, but still polished style that still lets your curls be the statement."