Bring a recent photo of Zoey Deutch and her glossy copper bob to your colourist, and they'll tell you to manage your expectations. Going faux red is notoriously difficult — but it's not impossible. In fact, head into the salon and ask for cinnamon, this autumn's trending balayage shade, and you might just walk out with the perfect bright, believable auburn.
According to colourist Ryan Trygstad, who works with stars like Lucy Boynton and Jessica Chastain, finding the right tone is actually intuitive. "You have cinnamon in your cupboard, so it's easy to visualize that warm golden-brown colour," Trygstad says, adding that fall is the perfect time to try it out. "You can keep any light strands, like your post-summer ombré or blonde balayage, then blend red-bronze tones throughout. The result is a full-bodied shade that's warm, dimensional, and reflective."
Ahead, find photo evidence of how the colour reads on different hair textures. While you're processing, pick up Trygstad's tips on upkeep to maintain your subtle cinnamon sparkle through fall and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.