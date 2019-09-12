These 4 Shades Of Balayage Are Trending For Autumn

It pays to be patient when it comes to autumn hair colour. Even if it's been months since your last appointment, it's better to score your dream shade mid-September than regret lowlights in August. In fact, if you've been holding out until now, you're actually golden.
That's because the latest hair-colour trends are all rooted in fresh tones applied as beautifully-blended balayage. That is, subtle, hand-painted colour that requires minimal upkeep, is universally-flattering, and is particularly easy to infuse into grown-out summer highlights or on virgin hair.
From honey gold and cinnamon copper, to a creamy blonde and smoky cocoa, scroll through our slideshow to find the trending looks to ask for this autumn. Spoiler alert: They're all so gorgeous, it'll be the push you need to finally go all in on jumper (er, cropped cardigan) season.