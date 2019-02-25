Story from Beauty

Lucy Boynton's Blunt Bob Is The Breakout Star Of 2019

Samantha Sasso
Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
Lucy Boynton might not be a household name just yet, but we're predicting she will be before the year is up. The 24-year-old, who had minor roles in Sing Street and Murder on the Orient Express, is making waves for her portrayal of Mary Austin, Freddie Mercury's long-time love, in the recent Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. But even with an iconic role in the books and a rumoured relationship with co-star Rami Malek, there's another reason people can't stop talking about the breakout star: her haircut.
Sure, blunt bobs are — and always will be — cool, but there's something about this choppy, unfussy version that makes us want to copy it immediately. The hairstylist to credit is Jenny Cho, the same woman behind Emilia Clarke's post-platinum pixie and Jennifer Lawrence's '80s waves. Not only is Cho the one who talked Boynton into her now-signature look, but she's also the genius behind Boynton's weekly red-carpet styles we've been saving on Instagram. We tracked Cho down to give us every last detail — and she didn't hold back. Check out the secret behind the spontaneous chop, her favourite products for styling it, and more, ahead.
