Sombré Hair Color Is Ombré's Cooler Baby Sister

The pros call the adaptation " sombré ," and it's a toned-down version of ombré (the "s" stands for subtle). It's the perfect transitional technique to take your hair from summer to fall. "Sombré gives your color a natural, lived-in look," explains Ryan Pearl, a colorist out of NYC's Cutler Salon and Redken Brand Ambassador. "It's blended with extra brightness around the face and ends." Similar to an ombré, you start with a dark base and gradually get lighter towards the ends. However, sombré incorporates highlights painted around the face, so there's no visible line of demarcation. The finished effect is so natural that no one will ask: "Is that ombré?"