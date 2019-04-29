Story from Beauty

These Breakout Hair-Color Trends Will Inspire The Perfect Summer Highlights

Megan Decker
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
Hair color is tricky to prescribe, because even though we all feel that annual itch to go a few shades lighter for summer, there's no universal shade of blonde that looks amazing on everyone. For you, maybe a soft caramel lift feels more you than the trendy beachy blonde balayage. Or, on the flip side, maybe borderline platinum is what you've been dying to try, and you just need a little inspiration to convince you to take the plunge at your next appointment.
So, to help get you to your version of summer-perfect highlights, we've broken down the season's five coolest hair-color trends, ahead. From Emma Robert's cool boho blonde to Rachel Brosnahan-inspired honey-tinged waves, there's a shade that will have you calling your colorist, booking two weeks out, and feeling your perfect summer-fresh shade in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Boho Blonde



If you follow celebrity hair trends, you may have noticed that A-listers like Emma Roberts and Alison Brie have recently broken up with their brunette color, taking their hair to a fun, two-dimensional "boho blonde" shade. Celebrity colorist Nikki Lee, who gave Roberts her recent lift, tells us the look is purposefully darker at the root and brighter towards the ends. "Instead of doing the typical bright blonde, we went for a 'boho sunrise tone,'" Lee says. "It's something that feels a bit more undone and effortless."
A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on

This fresh cool-blonde lob is the biggest hair change we've ever seen on Alison Brie. With a wavy bob and this sunny color, the actress is now entirely on trend for summer '19.
Hollywood's resident colorist Justin Anderson shows us how to make a super-bright blonde look seemingly sun-kissed and natural on dark-rooted curls: Keep the lightest tone focused on the ends.
A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Pastel Pink



Pastels may be a universal sign of spring, but baby-pink highlights are going to stick around and pick up major trend traction this summer: VS models, A-list actresses, and of-the-moment pop stars are proof. Colorist Linda de Zeeuw, out of Rob Peetom Salon in Brooklyn, tells us that pastel pink is tricky to pull off, but looks great on any base color when done right. "The rose-gold color is easier to achieve when you have a light blonde base," she explains — which is why the tone looks so angelic on Elsa Hosk. "If you have dark hair, make sure to ask your colorist to use a deeper shade of rose with more pigment, which will complement the dark base nicely."
A post shared by RYAN RICHMAN (@ryanrichman) on

Our forever pastel-pink hair inspiration, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams shows how to make a bright bump of all-over color look cool over a brunette base — with London's trendy blunt bangs and a dainty headband to boot.
Taylor Swift gave us major unicorn vibes — and new-music clues — with her dip-dyed hot-pink hair at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. Whether it's a wash-out situation or something more permanent, we're here for the nostalgic strip-of-color trend comeback (and T. Swift on repeat this summer).
A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

Hazelnut Brown



Sometimes taking your hair a tinge lighter actually lands you closer to your natural base — as is the case with Riverdale star Camila Mendes, who recently brought her shiny blue-black color closer to a warm hazelnut brown. Conveniently, warm brown is going to be a big low-maintenance color trend for summer, according to celebrity colorist Larisa Love. “I’m forecasting the next big color trend to be warmer, richer, more golden hues with seamless dimension," she explains. "This look is more one-dimensional, as opposed to painted with multi-tonal balayage or delicate babylights."
A post shared by SAL SALCEDO (@salsalhair) on

We're loving this shag cut and bouncy curls, courtesy of seasoned L.A. stylist Sal Salcedo, almost as much as we're digging the soft brown color reflecting off the top.
A post shared by SAL SALCEDO (@salsalhair) on

Another rad rounded cut by Salcedo, this one plays with a chocolate-brown shade all over.
A post shared by lisaaharon (@lisaaharon) on

Honey Bronde



One step lighter than hazelnut brown is a honey bronde shade. Bronde is a shade that falls precisely mid-range between a blonde and a brunette; most colorists think of it as a dirty-blonde color with warm gold undertones. "This is the perfect color if you're craving a sun-kissed lift, but can't see yourself as a beachy blonde," says L.A. colorist Cherin Choi. "Bronde is perfect because it plays up those beautiful in-between tones of pale brunette." We've been obsessed with the creamy gilded tone since we saw it on Rachel Brosnahan (before she went platinum).
A post shared by Tati 🦋 (@tatianaarend) on

Can you even imagine a more gorgeously sun-drenched, shiny hair color? Go ahead and bring this straight to your colorist. (while we investigate model Tatiana Arend's skin-care routine.)
The only thing better than bouncy curls is bouncy curls with honey-tinged tips. Choi tells us that this honey bronde is surprisingly easy to maintain — just remember to schedule a gloss with your colorist to keep the color-treated strands shiny.
Sunlight Brunette



There's something about the official start of summer that makes light, face-framing highlights — a naturally warm gold, as if touched by the sun — super enticing. We've seen color inspiration all over Hollywood lately, with fresh, gilded highlights sported by supermodels, actresses, and A-listers alike. Bella Hadid and her honey-tinged babylights and Lea Michele's newlywed lift are likely just the beginning of the summer trend takeoff.
If your hair is naturally black or dark brown, a caramel highlight will add subtle lightness. "I love the warm tones of caramel, rose-tinged brown, or toffee next to a very dark base," says Oscar Blandi Salon lead colorist Kyle White. "A multi-tonal shade creates a strong contrast that actually deposits a gorgeous glow to any skin tone." Photo evidence courtesy of the Coachella Queen, Julie Sariñana.
For the most natural-looking effect, Devachan colorist Brian K. Hawthorne recommends asking for balayage. "Especially with curls, soft brown highlights should start away from the root," he says. "It's less maintenance and the grow-out is gorgeous."
