Rachel Brosnahan Can't Stop Going Blonder & Blonder

Blame the warmer weather or the fresh springtime outfits that come with it, but it seems like everyone in Hollywood is suddenly feeling bored with their winter lowlights. In just the past month, Bella Hadid brought her dark-brown hair a few shades closer to sun-kissed; Riverdale's Camila Mendes lightened up from glossy blue-black hair to softer chestnut waves; and now, even Rachel Brosnahan is getting on board with spring's breakout hair-color trend.
In the beginning of April, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress brightened her signature glossy black lob with dirty-blonde highlights in one of the dreamiest celeb hair-color transformations we've seen all year. But, like so many bottle blondes before her, the transformation didn't stop there: Brosnahan just went even lighter, to a shade that borders on platinum.
Like the star's initial color change, it looks as though the second-round refresh came at the hands of Bumble & Bumble colorist Kitty Greller, who recently posted an Instagram shot of Brosnahan in the chair with telltale aluminum foil coating her hair. "Blonder and blonder we go," Greller captioned the shot.
Blonder and blonder, indeed: For comparison, we looked back to Brosnahan's red-carpet appearance at the Broadway premiere of What The Constitution Means To Me, where she showed off glossy, subtly lightened waves. Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Haron posted this stunning close-up of the freshly dirty-blonde actress.
The jet-black look Brosnahan wears as Mrs. Maisel is undeniably striking against her fair skin, but these lighter shades are proof that the star can make any color look like she was born with it. Just let her blonde-to-blonder experience serve as a cautionary tale of how easy it is to get hooked on the hue once you start bleaching.
