6 Black Celebrities Who Prove Red Is Summer's Hottest Hair Color

For many Black women with dark hair, committing to a new hair color means bleaching your strands first (unless you get a bomb wig, of course). And anyone who has ever gone blonde can tell you: Bleach dries hair out to the extreme. However, if you want make a dramatic color change without spending hours in the salon lightening your hair, go red instead.
According to Jaxcee, color director at Hair Rules Salon in NYC, various tones of red were super popular back in the day because lightening the hair ahead of time isn't required. "It's one of the only dramatic shades that pick up on dark hair without bleach," she previously told Refinery29. And in 2019, red is still one of the most requested colors among Black women at top New York City salons.
The color has also been appearing on the heads of Black Hollywood in the last couple of weeks. Everyone, from Rihanna to Zendaya, is rocking a variation of crimson for summer — some getting the shade with hair dye and others going for a more temporary look with a well-laid wig. Either way, you should consider getting a red rinse or a new burgundy unit before your next vacation.
Ahead, we rounded up of our favorite celebrity looks to inspire your red hair color transformation.
While promoting her upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home in London, Zendaya stepped out with bright auburn hair. The actress confirmed in a tweet that her new semi-permanent hair color is a tribute to her character in the movie, Mary Jane Watson, who is known for her red strands.
Rihanna's also back on the red-hair train. The singer attended the 2019 BET Awards with burgundy-colored hair, which is a throwback to her 2010 Loud era. The new hair color also prompted fans to speculate that new music from the singer is on the horizon.
At the 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala, Lizzo performed wearing a maroon finger-waved wig. Her hairstylist Shelby Swain told her Instagram followers that the vibrant look was a tribute to Missy Elliott's iconic style.
Thanks to natural-looking wigs, you don't have to put any color — temporary or permanent — to your hair to copy Kehlani's cherry-red style. Celebrity stylist Kahh Spence installed this bright unit on the singer, and he used the shade Red by Calore Color to get the vibrant hue just right.
