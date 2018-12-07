Story from Beauty

When you have curly or natural hair, finding a hairstylist or salon you can trust is a lot like hunting for your soul mate. One amazing blind date could land you with someone who knows how to twist and cut your curls, and you live happily ever after in total hair bliss. Or, you spend a few years kissing frogs — and crying — before you end up with the one. Unfortunately, the latter scenario is more common for people with naturally curly and kinky hair.
Not all salons and stylists are hip to handling textured strands. Different types of curls require different care and — if done wrong — your salon experience (and your hairstyle) can deteriorate into a nightmare. Finding that person to give you a seasonal trim, a new fall hair color, or just a bomb twist out is a process of trial and error. But once you find a place to care for your curls, you've hit the jackpot.
If you're still playing the field and you live in The Big Apple, we scoped out some potential contenders. Ahead, find all the people and places our fellow naturalistas trust most with their hair.
The Salon By Ursula Stephen

Cost: Haircuts, $80 and up; color, $80 and up; blowouts, $65 and up; locs, $90 and up; natural hair styling, $90 and up

Recommended stylist: Ursula Stephen

"Ursula Stephen is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with stars like Rihanna and Bebe Rexha, and she opened up her own salon in Brooklyn a few years back. The cozy space is all exposed brick and oversized mirrors, and she’s always got R&B jams playing. This spot specializes in silk presses — look on any stylist’s station and you’ll see a flat iron and hot comb laid side by side — and weave installations. Ursula is also a master at cuts. She can give you anything, from a blunt bob to a textured pixie and even feathery layers. But you have to catch her when she’s in town, because she travels a lot to do magazine shoots and red-carpet hair." — Jessica Cruel, Deputy Beauty Director at Refinery29
Time Studio

Cost: Haircut & style, $92 and up; single process, $80 and up; wash and press, $80 and up; locs, $95 and up; natural hair styling, $90 and up

"Time Studio reminds me so much of the salon I used to go to growing up — the one I would spend hours in on a Saturday as I waited to get my relaxer refreshed. I haven't had a chemical treatment in about 10 years, and I do my own hair 95% of the time. But this is the place I call when I don’t have the energy for wash day because they can usually fit me in for a last-minute appointment. Time Studio has stylists who can do everything on natural hair, from a silk press to a twist-out. The dry scalp treatment is one of my personal favorites, because it really gets rid of the flakes and product build-up that I somehow seem to miss when I shampoo my own hair, and there's nothing like a good scalp massage." — Cruel
Broome Street Society

Cost: Haircuts, $100 and up; single process, $90 and up; blowouts, $120 and up; braids, $80 and up; twists, $80 and up

Recommended stylist: Reece Brown-Willis

"I discovered Reece from a friend of mine who worked with her for an editorial piece. At the time, I had been natural for about two years, and I was trying to find someone who could help me get that big full 'fro that I loved looking at on Instagram. Reece didn’t do that. Instead she got me to be daring and do something I’ve been afraid to do for ages — cut off all my hair. Now I have a head of barely-there tapered curls that I adore and a hairstylist I feel 100% comfortable trying new things with. Not only does Reece know how to care for curls, she also knows how to make her clients fall in love with their hair. It’s amazing!" — Meki Pierre, Entertainment Editor at Popsugar
Devachan Soho

Cost: Haircuts, $80 and up; single process, $105 and up

Recommended stylist: Candace Witherspoon

"It’s difficult to find stylists that truly know how to cut and style type 4 hair. Some want to blow your hair out and then trim it; some simply cut too much off by not paying attention to your shrinkage. Candace starts off each appointment with a consultation to get an idea of what you want, and she'll give you her honest opinion on what may (or may not) work with your texture. She's trained in cutting curly hair so that the shape is tailored specifically to your face and style. I’ve left every appointment satisfied with my bouncy, healthy curls." — Kareen Jeanty, Sales & Education Administrator at Charlotte Tilbury
Mona Baltazar, Creator Of The Mona Cut

Cost: Haircuts, $285 and up; single process, $195 and up; blowouts, $150

Recommended stylist: Mona Baltazar

"When looking for someone to cut your curls, it's important to find a professional who will make you feel comfortable and, more importantly, knows what they're doing. With Mona, you know you're in good hands just from looking at her Instagram and seeing all her perfectly angled after photos.

"Mona speaks to you beforehand so that you're both on the same page before the scissors come out (which is super important for her), and she keeps you updated every step along the way. I never wondered, 'Omg, what is she doing now?' which is easy to worry about when hairstylists start snipping. Overall, she gave me exactly what I was looking for. She even followed up with me and messaged me on Instagram after the haircut to see how I was adjusting to my new look. Now, I can't imagine going anywhere else." — Thatiana Diaz, Beauty Writer at Refinery29
Hair Rules

Cost: Haircuts, $100 and up; single process, $125 and up; blowouts, $55 and up; curly style $55 and up; twist-out, $110 and up; finger coils, $125 and up; braids, $65 and up

Recommended stylist: Jaxcee

"I went into Hair Rules salon for my first professional dye job (I don't count the pre-teen blonde streaks I got). My hair is natural, and I usually wear it straight, so I needed someone well-versed in styling curly hair both ways to do the job. I found Jaxcee on Instagram and saw that she frequently colors curls, so I took a chance. Jackie took my jet-black hair to a warm blonde shade in two sessions. She walked me through every single step of the process, and I never felt like any question or concern I had was invalid. Most importantly, I loved my hair, and I haven't experienced any damage or breakage since my appointment. My color looks extremely natural and there are no harsh lines. If Jaxcee's doing your color, know that your curls are in good hands." — Aimee Simeon, Beauty Writer at Refinery29
5 Salon & Spa

Cost: Curly haircuts, $150 and up; single process, $75 and up; blowouts, $40 and up

Recommended stylist: Ona Diaz-Santin

"I normally don't travel out of my borough to go to a salon. But when I heard so many great things about 5 Salon & Spa and its owner, Ona Diaz-Santin, I was willing to travel to New Jersey. When I first got there, everyone was super inviting and friendly. Then I met Ona and my hair — and life — was changed forever.

"Sitting in her chair felt like being around an old friend. She has such an amazing soul and, not to mention, she's super talented with curly hair. My consultation was extremely detailed. Ona evaluated my hair type, density, and scalp health. She walked me through every step of my service, from the cut to the color. She has naturally curly hair and knows how to manage it firsthand. It's going on 3 years now that I've been going to 5 Salon and Spa, and I will forever be a loyal client." — Sandra Negron, Blogger and Co-Founder Of Blogger House Curly Closet
Beleza Naturals

Cost: Haircuts, $69 and up; single process, $110 and up; blowouts, $39 and up; styling, $35 and up

"My hair can sometimes have a mind of its own, and I have to make sure I put it in the hands of people who are experienced with my texture. I immediately fell in love with the Beleza Naturals space and staff. Prior to getting my hair colored — I had highlights done previously, but I wanted to add more life to my kinks — I got a free consultation to ensure that my hair and scalp were in good health before proceeding with the service. My stylist did exactly what I asked for, and she shared helpful tips on how to keep my hair healthy at home. I am still so pleased with my hair and look forward to my next visit at the end of this month. I highly recommend this salon to anyone in search of a natural hairstylists experienced with different textures." — Yani Acevedo,  Beauty Influencer
MoKnowsHair Salon

Cost: Haircuts, $160 and up; single process, $130 and up; blowouts & thermal treatment, $190 and up; styling, $100 and up

"I've been watching MoKnowsHair (Monica Stevens) on YouTube since she began her channel, so I was really excited when she moved to New York and eventually got her own space. She is extremely knowledgeable and can break down the science of your natural hair and identify its needs. The intimate setting of her salon has a positive vibe — it makes you feel like you’re hanging out with a friend while getting your hair done. Mo is in high demand these days and her salon schedule is often booked up, but if you can get an appointment, it's worth the wait." — Branda Johnson
NappStar Loc Specialty Salon

Cost: Locs, $160 and up; braids, $40 and up; crochet loc extensions, $380 and up; natural hair styling, $45 and up

"I love coming to NappStar. The salon is a great experience — all around. The stylists are professional and super knowledgeable of their craft. The atmosphere is also extremely convivial. NappStar stylists have the fastest fingers in the industry, too. I've gone in for box braids and have been done in two hours. I couldn't recommend them more!" — Safie Da Costa Soares
Khamit Kinks

Cost: Treatments, $36 and up; natural hair sets, $85 and up; braided styles, $100 and up; color, $120 and up; weaves, $360 and up; loc styles, $30 and up

Recommended stylist: Anta Fall

"My first visit to Khamit Kinks was back in 2012. While I've since relocated outside of the city, there is no other salon in the five boroughs that I trust to care for my curls. It's the premier salon in Brooklyn (dare I say, New York City) for natural hair care and styling. I am greeted with hospitality and professionalism from the moment I walk through the door. And, unlike many Black hair salons, I've never experienced a long wait because efficiency is non-negotiable.

"I would recommend Anta Fall for kinky-haired ladies who are fans of two-strand twists and textured hair extensions. She has a quiet disposition, but she means business. Her eye for detail is impeccable — no sloppy work!" — Dana Oliver, Beauty Director at Yahoo! Beauty
