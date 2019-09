Cost: Haircuts, $285 and up; single process, $195 and up; blowouts, $150Recommended stylist: Mona Baltazar"When looking for someone to cut your curls, it's important to find a professional who will make you feel comfortable and, more importantly, knows what they're doing. With Mona, you know you're in good hands just from looking at her Instagram and seeing all her perfectly angled after photos."Mona speaks to you beforehand so that you're both on the same page before the scissors come out (which is super important for her), and she keeps you updated every step along the way. I never wondered, 'Omg, what is she doing now?' which is easy to worry about when hairstylists start snipping. Overall, she gave me exactly what I was looking for. She even followed up with me and messaged me on Instagram after the haircut to see how I was adjusting to my new look. Now, I can't imagine going anywhere else." — Thatiana Diaz , Beauty Writer at Refinery29