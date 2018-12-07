Cost: Haircut & style, $92 and up; single process, $80 and up; wash and press, $80 and up; locs, $95 and up; natural hair styling, $90 and up"Time Studio reminds me so much of the salon I used to go to growing up — the one I would spend hours in on a Saturday as I waited to get my relaxer refreshed. I haven't had a chemical treatment in about 10 years, and I do my own hair 95% of the time. But this is the place I call when I don’t have the energy for wash day because they can usually fit me in for a last-minute appointment. Time Studio has stylists who can do everything on natural hair, from a silk press to a twist-out. The dry scalp treatment is one of my personal favorites, because it really gets rid of the flakes and product build-up that I somehow seem to miss when I shampoo my own hair, and there's nothing like a good scalp massage." — Cruel