When you have curly or natural hair, finding a hairstylist or salon you can trust is a lot like hunting for your soul mate. One amazing blind date could land you with someone who knows how to twist and cut your curls, and you live happily ever after in total hair bliss. Or, you spend a few years kissing frogs — and crying — before you end up with the one. Unfortunately, the latter scenario is more common for people with naturally curly and kinky hair.
Not all salons and stylists are hip to handling textured strands. Different types of curls require different care and — if done wrong — your salon experience (and your hairstyle) can deteriorate into a nightmare. Finding that person to give you a seasonal trim, a new fall hair color, or just a bomb twist out is a process of trial and error. But once you find a place to care for your curls, you've hit the jackpot.
If you're still playing the field and you live in The Big Apple, we scoped out some potential contenders. Ahead, find all the people and places our fellow naturalistas trust most with their hair.
Hair Rules
Cost: Haircuts, $100 and up; single process, $125 and up; blowouts, $55 and up; curly style $55 and up; twist-out, $110 and up; finger coils, $125 and up; braids, $65 and up
Recommended stylist: Jaxcee
"I went into Hair Rules salon for my first professional dye job (I don't count the pre-teen blonde streaks I got). My hair is natural, and I usually wear it straight, so I needed someone well-versed in styling curly hair both ways to do the job. I found Jaxcee on Instagram and saw that she frequently colors curls, so I took a chance. Jackie took my jet-black hair to a warm blonde shade in two sessions. She walked me through every single step of the process, and I never felt like any question or concern I had was invalid. Most importantly, I loved my hair, and I haven't experienced any damage or breakage since my appointment. My color looks extremely natural and there are no harsh lines. If Jaxcee's doing your color, know that your curls are in good hands." — Aimee Simeon, Beauty Writer at Refinery29
Beleza Naturals
Cost: Haircuts, $69 and up; single process, $110 and up; blowouts, $39 and up; styling, $35 and up
"My hair can sometimes have a mind of its own, and I have to make sure I put it in the hands of people who are experienced with my texture. I immediately fell in love with the Beleza Naturals space and staff. Prior to getting my hair colored — I had highlights done previously, but I wanted to add more life to my kinks — I got a free consultation to ensure that my hair and scalp were in good health before proceeding with the service. My stylist did exactly what I asked for, and she shared helpful tips on how to keep my hair healthy at home. I am still so pleased with my hair and look forward to my next visit at the end of this month. I highly recommend this salon to anyone in search of a natural hairstylists experienced with different textures." — Yani Acevedo, Beauty Influencer
NappStar Loc Specialty Salon
Cost: Locs, $160 and up; braids, $40 and up; crochet loc extensions, $380 and up; natural hair styling, $45 and up
"I love coming to NappStar. The salon is a great experience — all around. The stylists are professional and super knowledgeable of their craft. The atmosphere is also extremely convivial. NappStar stylists have the fastest fingers in the industry, too. I've gone in for box braids and have been done in two hours. I couldn't recommend them more!" — Safie Da Costa Soares
Khamit Kinks
Cost: Treatments, $36 and up; natural hair sets, $85 and up; braided styles, $100 and up; color, $120 and up; weaves, $360 and up; loc styles, $30 and up
Recommended stylist: Anta Fall
"My first visit to Khamit Kinks was back in 2012. While I've since relocated outside of the city, there is no other salon in the five boroughs that I trust to care for my curls. It's the premier salon in Brooklyn (dare I say, New York City) for natural hair care and styling. I am greeted with hospitality and professionalism from the moment I walk through the door. And, unlike many Black hair salons, I've never experienced a long wait because efficiency is non-negotiable.
"I would recommend Anta Fall for kinky-haired ladies who are fans of two-strand twists and textured hair extensions. She has a quiet disposition, but she means business. Her eye for detail is impeccable — no sloppy work!" — Dana Oliver, Beauty Director at Yahoo! Beauty
