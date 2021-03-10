3 Breakout Hair Color Trends That Feel Fresh For Spring

If you've been contemplating a new hair color, March is the perfect time to book in for a safe salon appointment. It's probably been a while since your last trim, and with warmer weather on the horizon, it's the ideal month to give a new color a try — even if it's just to experience some kind of reprieve from this Groundhog Day experience.
To help you prep for a pre-spring refresh, we talked to a few industry hair-color pros who helped us break down the top color trends of the moment. While there's always a place for a barely-detectable babylight, these concepts are undeniably cooler and will give you hair that makes you feel fun, which is the optimistic energy we're trying to send into March and April. Find the inspiration that fits your vibe and aesthetic, ahead.