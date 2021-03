I Dyed My “Mousy Brown” Hair Back To My Childhood Blonde

Like most hair appointments, this one starts with a cut, with Hui taking scissors to the ends of DeJoy's mid-length wavy hair to bring the length up a few inches and add some internal layers for movement. As for the color, Flynn begins the bleach and foil process, painting the sectioned-off strands and wrapping them to process. "The tone we're going for is lighter around the frame of the face and more blended as we move back," Flynn explains of her technique to make the blonde read as natural as possible.