Rachel McAdams Goes Platinum — & It's So Good

Going platinum might be one of the boldest beauty looks one can attempt. To wit: Remember when Kim K went white-blond and almost broke the internet? The latest celeb to try the hue is Rachel McAdams, who is in the running for Best Supporting Actress at this Sunday's Oscars. She just went full-on platinum, showing off her new look at a dinner on Wednesday.
McAdams showed up with a sleek, platinum bob and wearing a deep-blue David Koma dress. Her date? Sister and makeup artist Kayleen McAdams.
Of course, going from dirty-blond to platinum is an easier process than, say, jet-black to platinum, but it's dramatic nonetheless. It's par for the course for McAdams. The actress' breakout role in The Notebook showed her as a brunette, she was blond in Mean Girls, had a dramatic ombré in True Detective, and even dabbled with strawberry-red hair in 2005. But this platinum? It might be our favorite.
