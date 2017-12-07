These Are The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks Of 2017

The good, the bad, and the ugly — 2017 had it all, though we can think of way more
people instances that fall into the latter two categories. But one thing at least was very, very good: the red carpet beauty looks.
Zendaya's Met Gala hair moment left us speechless, Lily Collins' ethereal makeup at the Golden Globes made us want to buy pink eyeshadow again, and Mandy Moore came back into the beauty big leagues in a major way. Across the board, everyone took risks with their hair and makeup, throwing the status quo right out the window.
Ahead, the 35 beauty looks from 2017 that shocked and awed, plus some tips and tricks from the pros behind them. Your New Year's Eve inspo awaits...