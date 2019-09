After, the incident Grande flew back to the United States, cancelling the rest of the Dangerous Woman tour until she could figure out how to move forward. Shows in London and Switzerland were suspended . It was reported that the singer offered to pay for the funeral expenses for all the victims. Then, she put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Grande returned to Manchester and brought along fellow musicians from across the world: Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and many more showed up to support the cause. In the end, the concert raised over $13 million for families and victims of the terrorist attack. Grande re-released her song "One Last Time," which is the last song victims would have heard at the concert, as a charity single. Any proceeds from the sale of that song will also go towards victims.