Ariana Grande Thanks Fans For Helping Her Heal

Zoe Haylock
Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images.
The European leg of Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman tour has come to an end. The singer took the time to thank fans for sticking by her during this incredibly challenging time.
About halfway into the tour, an attack during Grande's performance at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured 59 more. The singer has been struggling to overcome the tragedy ever since.
After her last concert in Italy, Grande posted a video of herself singing on stage. In the caption, she thanks fans for their generosity, passion, and for "wiping her tears away."
"I'm immensely grateful!" she wrote. "I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got."
At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. ♡ I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon. ♡ @alfredoflores @dangerouswomantour

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

After, the incident Grande flew back to the United States, cancelling the rest of the Dangerous Woman tour until she could figure out how to move forward. Shows in London and Switzerland were suspended. It was reported that the singer offered to pay for the funeral expenses for all the victims. Then, she put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Grande returned to Manchester and brought along fellow musicians from across the world: Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and many more showed up to support the cause. In the end, the concert raised over £10 million for families and victims of the terrorist attack. Grande re-released her song "One Last Time," which is the last song victims would have heard at the concert, as a charity single. Any proceeds from the sale of that song will also go towards victims.
Although she has been incredibly active during this time, there's no doubt that Grande has needed time to process and heal. Now, she is ready to continue with the rest of her international tour. Grande will head to South and Central America this July, Asia in August, and, finally, Australia in September.
