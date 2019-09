In the days since the concert bombing, which is being called the most fatal terror attack in the England since 2005 , the world is starting to learn more about those who lost their lives. The first victim of the attack, which has been attributed to a suicide bomber British officials have identified as Salman Abedi, was identified as 18-year-old Georgina Callander , a fan who had previously met Grande in 2015. She posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, "I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL."