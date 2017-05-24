Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Offered To Pay For The Funerals Of Those Lost In The Manchester Bombing
After a bombing at her concert in Manchester, England left 22 dead and at least 59 others injured, fans are claiming that Ariana Grande has reached out to the families of the victims of the terrorist act, offering to pay for their funeral expenses.
Elite Daily reported that it was the Grande fan Twitter account Ariana Updates! that first shared the news. "News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's love[d] ones died last night," the account posted on Tuesday. "She is gonna pay for the funerals!"
Despite other fans tweeting the news, as of now, this has not been confirmed by Grande or her team. (Refinery29 has reached out to Grande's representatives for comment, but has not heard back.)
News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals! pic.twitter.com/lmGHt4GbEg— Ariana Updates! (@ArianaDailyWW) May 23, 2017
In the days since the concert bombing, which is being called the most fatal terror attack in the England since 2005, the world is starting to learn more about those who lost their lives. The first victim of the attack, which has been attributed to a suicide bomber British officials have identified as Salman Abedi, was identified as 18-year-old Georgina Callander, a fan who had previously met Grande in 2015. She posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, "I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL."
USA Today reported that 11 victims have been identified at this time including 26-year-old John Atkinson, 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, 14-year-old Nell Jones, and eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, whose teacher told People she "was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word." The BBC reported that another victim, 32-year-old Kelly Brewster lost her life shielding her 11-year-old niece from the blast.
Grande is now reportedly in Florida with her family and boyfriend Mac Miller. Shortly after the attack Grande released a statement via Twitter: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
