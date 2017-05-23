The bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, which is being called a terrorist attack, has reportedly left 22 dead and more than 50 others injured. It's being called the most fatal terror attack in the country since 2005. Now, the first victim of the bombing has been identified as 18-year-old Georgina Callander, a fan who had previously met Grande.
According to The Evening Standard, Callander had met Grande back in 2015 and shared a photo to Instagram of the meeting. "I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL," Callander captioned the shot.
Advertisement
Entertainment Tonight reported that last year when Grande liked one of Callendar's tweets she nearly lost it. "EXCUSE MY LANGUAGE," she wrote, "BUT HOLY FUCK finALLY AFTER THE YEARS OF TWEETING MY FIRST NOTICE."
Before the Manchester show Callendar also tweeted at Grande, "SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW."
According to People, two other victims have been identified at this time: 26-year-old John Atkinson and eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos. “Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly,” Roussos' teacher Chris Upton said in a statement to People. “Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”
Grande released a statement regarding the attack. "Broken," Grande tweeted. "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
Other celebrities also seemed shaken by the bombing, but showed support for those in Manchester on Twitter. "Every musician feels sick & responsible tonight," Lorde wrote, "shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari."
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
Advertisement