Ariana Grande Has Suspended The Rest Of Her Tour

Still in the midst of crisis, Ariana Grande has decided to suspend the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour. This decision comes after an attacker detonated a bomb towards the end of the singer's performance at the Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday night, killing a now-estimated 22 people and injuring over 50. Ariana Grande was safe during the explosion, but has decided not to push forward with the rest of her tour given the traumatic nature of the event.
“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,” her management said in a statement to People. “The London 02 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland.”
Advertisement
"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence," the statement concludes. "Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."
Grande's immediate response to the incident went up later that same night.
"Broken," she posted on Twitter. "From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," her manager, Scooter Braun, said in an earlier statement on Twitter. "We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
Other celebrities are figuring out their own ways of dealing with the news: Fans of Justin Bieber are begging him to cancel his U.K. tour, and Harry Styles held a moment of silence at his tour stop in Mexico City Wednesday night. For her part, Grande absolutely deserves time off to mourn this horrifying event.
Advertisement