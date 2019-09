Ariana Grande Has Suspended The Rest Of Her Tour

Still in the midst of crisis, Ariana Grande has decided to suspend the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour . This decision comes after an attacker detonated a bomb towards the end of the singer's performance at the Manchester Arena in northern England on Monday night, killing a now-estimated 22 people and injuring over 50. Ariana Grande was safe during the explosion, but has decided not to push forward with the rest of her tour given the traumatic nature of the event