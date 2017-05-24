Harry Styles has added his name to the list of pop stars who have expressed grief over the bombing at the Manchester Arena.
The terror attack occurred on Monday in the northern England city. Shortly after "Dangerous Woman" singer Ariana Grande had finished performing, a blast went off, catching some concert-goers — many of whom were young women — as they were leaving the venue. The death total is currently at 22, with 59 people wounded — some of which sustained life-threatening injuries during the attack.
Billboard reports that Styles, who is from U.K. city of Holmes Chapel, performed a show in Mexico City on Wednesday night, only to stop the concert in order to express his deep sympathies for those victimized by the terror attack. The former One Direction member told the crowd:
"When I booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys. I've played some of my favorite shows in Mexico, and it felt right to come and celebrate with you, but tonight doesn't feel like a night to celebrate. Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart."
Styles added that the Manchester Arena was a particularly special place to him growing up — as it likely was for at least some of the victims of the bombing.
"I went to my first show in the arena, and I've had some of the best experiences of my life playing in Manchester. We have a choice, every single day that we wake up, of what we can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day," said Styles, before stating that, in honor of the Manchester victims, his set would be more low-key.
"I promise that we will be back very soon to Mexico with a full show, but tonight, if it's okay with you, we're going to play a small acoustic set," the singer stated. "I hope you understand, and I hope you'll join me in a moment of silence for the victims and for the families of the victims in Manchester today. Thank you for understanding. I love you very much."
Shortly after news of the Manchester Arena attack spread, Styles took to Twitter, writing:
"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.Sending love to everyone involved. H."
Sending love to everyone involved. H
Styles' heartfelt sentiment joins ones from fellow pop stars Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Justin Bieber.
