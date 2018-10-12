This Week In Pariana, Ariana Grande Is NOT Pregnant

While every week may bring with it unexpected political horrors and baffling celebrity antics, we can always rely on Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande to distract us. The couple, which blossomed in the spring and solidified in the summer, seems to have found their groove. Grande's back in the studio and Davidson's become a Saturday Night Live staple thanks to his jump to pop-star-level fame, so we have a lot to discuss.
This week, the couple laid low from paparazzi or any kind of interviews, but still made headlines thanks to what they do best: Instagram and tattoos. In fact, they were even the subjects of an baffling pregnancy conspiracy theory thanks to something a fan spotted in the background of one of Grande's photos. Speaking of conspiracies, other fans briefly speculated the couple broke up due to a new tattoo on Davidson's neck.
However, both of these things ended up being false. As far as we know, the couple is still as happy as a clam — or, shall we say, a pet pig.
Ahead is everything Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got up to this week.