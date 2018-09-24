Pete Davidson Said His Breakup Brought Him Closer To Ariana Grande

From the outside looking in, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande aren't the most obvious couple. He's a Saturday Night Live comedian; she's a pop star whose list of famous exes includes mostly people she's musically collaborated with. For those wondering how these two ever found one another in the first place, Davidson is here to explain: It turns out that he and his now-fiancée initially bonded over their breakups.
On SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Davidson admitted that he and the "God Is A Woman" singer found each other at exactly the right time. He had split from writer and actress Cazzie David, while she recently ended things with Mac Miller.
"Timing I feel like is everything, and we both were in a similar situation at the same time," Davidson told Stern on the show, speaking of the pair's respective breakups with other people.
It's true: It was reported that Davidson and David had split in May, just one week before it was confirmed that Grande and Miller had stopped dating as well. (Pariana truthers out there, however, suggest that this timeline maaaaay not be so accurate, and that the breakups actually came a little bit earlier in the year.)
Despite how kismet their romance was, Davidson made sure to give Grande an out.
"Before we started dating, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, ‘Are you sure?’" he told Stern.
He also presented Grande with images of Harry Styles and company, just so Grande knew what she was missing out on by dating him.
"I was like 'Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure [you want to date me]?' I scrolled through everybody."
Grande also addressed how perfectly timed their whirlwind romance was — except, she did it in a song off her new album Sweetener. The new track"Pete Davidson" totally echoes her SNL bae's sentiment.
"I thought you into my life, look at my mind," sings Grande in her new song. "No better place or a time, look how they align."
Great timing, universe.
